Man who punched ex-partner in face appeared 'unusually angry'

A 33-year-old Suffolk man who punched his former partner causing her to fall over and hit her head on the ground will be sentenced in August after a psychological report has been prepared on him.

John Morton told the woman: “I’m going to kick the **** out of you” before punching her directly in the face, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The woman fell over and hit her head on the ground, causing an eye injury which had left her suffering headaches.

Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, said on another occasion the victim had been at a friend’s house when she saw Morton standing outside his front door with a machete.

Morton, of Chedburgh Place, Haverhill, pleaded guilty to an offence of battery which was committed on May 13 last year, assault causing actual bodily harm on August 4 last year and having a machete in Chedburgh Place, Haverhill, on November 27 last year.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until August 18 to allow a psychological report to be prepared on Morton after seeing video footage in which she said he appeared “unusually angry".