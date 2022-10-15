Punch from partner left woman feeling her 'head would explode'

A Suffolk man who punched his former partner causing her to fall over and hit her head on the ground has been jailed for 27 months.

John Morton punched the woman directly in the face and she later described feeling as though her head was “going to explode”, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He had also pulled her hair and punched her in the stomach and threatened to kick her.

Sentencing Morton, Recorder Paul Garlick said: “Your conduct amounted to a concerted and persistent course of violent and coercive behaviour on a vulnerable woman.

“The effect of your conduct on her has been devastating."

On another occasion, the victim had been at her home when Morton started shouting at her and slapping her.

As she tried to leave he had pulled her back and put his arm round her throat.

When the victim returned to her home later she found some of her belongings had been smashed.

As a result of the incident she suffered a swollen lip and bruising to her face and body.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said on a further occasion the victim had been at a friend’s house when she saw Morton standing outside his front door with a machete for 30 seconds before returning inside.

The woman had been petrified and had left by a back gate.

Morton, of Chedburgh Place, Haverhill, admitted offences of battery on May 13 last year, assault causing actual bodily harm on August 4 last year, having a machete on November 27 last year, and breach of a suspended prison sentence.

In addition to being jailed, he was banned from contacting his former partner until further order.

In a statement, the victim said Morton had bullied her for many years and she was frightened that one day he would kill her.

Charles Myatt, for Morton, said he had been in custody since November and was anxious to move on with his life.