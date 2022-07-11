News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Saxmundham man appears in court facing firearm charge

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM July 11, 2022
Lee Parker, of Sutton Road, Southend-on-Sea, denied child sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court.

John Reilly from Saxmundham appeared before Ipswich Crown Court via video link - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A plea hearing for a 49-year-old Suffolk man accused of having a firearm while prohibited for life has been adjourned to later this month to await a report from a firearms’ expert.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday ( July 11) via a prison video link was John Reilly, of Franklin Road, Saxmundham.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a fence on August 1 last year and damaging two windows on May 21 this year.

He also admitted having two knives in Franklin Road, Saxmundham on May 21 this year.

Reilly is also charged with two offences of possessing a firearm, namely an air rifle, when prohibited for life and a plea hearing on this matter was adjourned until July 25 to allow the prosecution to consider a report by a firearms’ expert.

Ipswich Crown Court
Saxmundham News

