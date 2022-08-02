Man who brandished two knives in street jailed for eight months

John Reilly, from Saxmundham, has been jailed for eight months at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk man who was seen brandishing two knives in the street outside his home has been jailed for eight months.

When police went to John Reilly’s home in Saxmundham after receiving a report that he’d been seen with the knives and making threats they found two air rifles and saw pellets in a neighbour’s fence, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Reilly, 49, of Franklin Road, Saxmundham, admitted two charges of possessing a firearm when prohibited for life, two charges of criminal damage and possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that Reilly had been placed in local authority accommodation in Saxmundham after being released from a life prison sentence imposed in 1999 for robbery and having a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

Sentencing him on Monday, August 1, Recorder Sarah Pryzyblyska said she accepted that Reilly had suffered some provocation after people in the area found he had been released from prison on licence and tried to get him recalled.

However, she said it was important that people didn’t take matters into their own hands and arm themselves even if they felt they were under threat.

Sheilagh Davis, prosecuting, said that on May 21 this year police had gone to Reilly’s flat after receiving a report he’d been outside with two knives and making threats.

They found two air rifles, which he was banned from having because of his criminal record, and noticed pellets in a neighbour's fence which appeared to have been fired from an upstairs window.

They also found broken windows at the premises.

Reilly told police he’d had problems with his neighbours and felt they had “ganged up” on him.

He said he’d smashed windows at his flat with a teapot and crockery and admitted going outside with two knives and saying: “Come out and do something.”

Peter Spary for Reilly said his client had spent 18 years in prison following his conviction in 1999.

He said Reilly had mental health issues and had snapped on the day in question after being provoked by people in the area who sought to get him recalled to prison.

“He’d had threats and abuse,” said Mr Spary.

He said Reilly had an interest in firearms and the air rifles found at his flat could be purchased from a shop.