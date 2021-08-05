News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Highpoint inmate accused of assaulting two prison officers

Tom Potter

Published: 5:30 AM August 5, 2021   
Highpoint prison, near Haverhill

A former inmate at a Suffolk jail has appeared in court charged with assaulting two prison officers.

John Ryan appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon to face two counts of common assault on an emergency worker.

The 49-year-old, who is now serving at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, is alleged to have assaulted prison officers Gray and De Oliveira in the execution of their duties on Friday, October 30 last year, at Highpoint prison, near Haverhill.

Prison officers are defined as emergency workers under section 3(1) of the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.

Ryan has yet to enter a plea to either of the charges.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks, until Wednesday, August 18, at the same court, to allow prosecutors to obtain CCTV or body worn video of the alleged incident. 

