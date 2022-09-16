Trial delayed for man accused of stalking women in Colchester

Jolomi Nanna's trial at Ipswich Crown Court has been delayed by the barristers strike. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 21-year-old Colchester man accused of sexual assault following two incidents in the town is expected to take place early next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (September 15) via a prison video link was Jolomi Nanna of Lethe Grive, Colchester who faces charges relating to seven women.

At an earlier hearing, he pleaded not guilty to four offences of stalking, three of sexual assault, one of outraging public decency, one of common assault and a single charge of exposure.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Middlewick Close, Colchester on February 10 and the Corporal Budd VC Gym, in Berechurch Road, Colchester, on February 19.

Nanna’s trial was due to have taken place at Ipswich Crown Court next week but it can’t go ahead because the case isn’t ready for trial and Nanna’s barrister won’t be available as he is taking part in strike action by the Criminal Bar Association.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned Nanna’s trial to a two-week warned list commencing January 23 next year and remanded him in custody.