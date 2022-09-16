News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Trial delayed for man accused of stalking women in Colchester

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM September 16, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Jolomi Nanna's trial at Ipswich Crown Court has been delayed by the barristers strike. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 21-year-old Colchester man accused of sexual assault following two incidents in the town is expected to take place early next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (September 15) via a prison video link was Jolomi Nanna of Lethe Grive, Colchester who faces charges relating to seven women.

At an earlier hearing, he pleaded not guilty to four offences of stalking, three of sexual assault, one of outraging public decency, one of common assault and a single charge of exposure.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Middlewick Close, Colchester on February 10 and the Corporal Budd VC Gym, in Berechurch Road, Colchester, on February 19.

Nanna’s trial was due to have taken place at Ipswich Crown Court next week but it can’t go ahead because the case isn’t ready for trial and Nanna’s barrister won’t be available as he is taking part in strike action by the Criminal Bar Association.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned Nanna’s trial to a two-week warned list commencing January 23 next year and remanded him in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Bristol Rovers team manager Joey Barton.

Football | Match reaction

Barton on 'two teams' Town and his side's 'weird and wonderful' red cards

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Philip Turner with The Northgate

Pubs

'We're not closing yet' - pub boss dispels rumours of flat conversion

Dolly Carter

person
Cameron Burgess spits blood from his mouth after taking a knock.

Football | Injury news

'I’m really disappointed for him' - Burgess heads to hospital after injury

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon