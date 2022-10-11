Man who struck out with wine bottle in service station fight spared jail

﻿An Essex man who hit another man across the back of the head with a wine bottle during an argument at a Suffolk service station has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jonathan Edevane, who was with another man who has since died, had just purchased the wine at the Jet garage at Capel St Mary at around midnight when he had an exchange of words with the victim, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

There had previously been some issues between the two men in connection with Edevane’s ex-partner and during the incident at the service station Edevane hit the victim on the back of the head with the bottle of wine he’d just purchased.

The victim fell to the floor and was then kicked and punched by Edevane and the man who has since died.

The victim tried to call the police but Edevane had snatched his phone. He later gave it back to him.

A cashier at the garage who witnessed the incident called the police and refused to let Edevane and his friend buy another bottle of wine.

The victim suffered a cut above his eye and two cuts to the back of his head and went to hospital but didn’t stay for treatment.

Edevane and his friend were found behind a shed in a garden in Capel St Mary and appeared to have been drinking.

Edevane, 45, of Lindhurst Road, Stanford-Le-Hope admitted assault causing actual bodily harm in September 2020 and was given a 15 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 65 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from contacting the victim for two years.

Peter Spary for Edevane said he and the man he was with had been at a party in the Capel St Mary area.

He said Edevane had an alcohol problem in the past but had now abstained from alcohol for nearly two years.

Mr Spary accepted the incident involving the wine bottle was “unpleasant” but said it was the result of the amount Edevane had drunk that night.

“Since then there has been a wholesale change in his life and he is now engaged to be married,” said Mr Spary.