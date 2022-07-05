Man brandished BB gun during town centre confrontation

A man who waved an imitation gun in a man’s face during a confrontation in Colchester town centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jonathan Hyrons took the BB gun out of the waistband of his trousers after a late night exchange of words with two men in the Vineyard Street car park area of Colchester, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Charles Judge, prosecuting, said Hyrons held the gun near the man’s neck and face area and on CCTV footage the barrell of the gun could be seen protruding from his hand.

The two men had taken a step back and Hyrons had walked away.

The two men had them shouted in his direction and one of them had taken off his shirt and thrown it on the ground.

There had them been a "two on one" fight during which Hyrons was subject a number of blows and went to the ground, said Mr Judge.

Door staff from a nearby nightclub tried to intervene and one of the men involved in the fight shouted out that Hyrons had a gun but the door staff didn't believe him.

As Hyrons got to his feet the BB gun dropped to the ground and the door staff realised the man had been telling the truth, said Mr Judge.

Hyrons, 41, of Carrington Court, Colchester, admitted having an imitation firearm - a black BB gun - on March 12 this year with intent to cause fear of violence to two men in the Vineyard Street area of Colchester.

After watching CCTV of the incident Judge Martyn Levett said the incident with the imitation gun had been "momentary" and gave Hyrons a 16-month sentence suspended for two years, a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered him to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Steven Dyble, for Hyrons, said his client had been offered a local authority flat after two years of being homeless and it was being held for him until September.

He said Hyrons had been with his girlfriend when the two men involved in the incident had been abusive to him.

He said Hyrons denied pointing the BB gun at the face of one of the men but admitted showing it to them in a bid to scare them off.