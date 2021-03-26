News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man faces dangerous dog trial after three police officers injured

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:30 PM March 26, 2021   
Lisa Bastiani will have to wait until December next year for her trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jonathan Watson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog that allegedly attacked three police officers.

Jonathan Watson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday.

The 49-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to plead not guilty to three charges relating to two separate incidents.

Watson, of Newton Road, Stowmarket, is accused of being the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier, which was dangerously out of control
at his address, and injured Pc Edward Wright and Pc Alan Janes on February 8 last year.

He is also charged with being the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier, which was dangerously out of control at his address, and injured Pc Laura Parker on March 23 last year.

Recorder Jeremy Benson set a date for a four-day trial to begin during the fortnight commencing March 28 next year.

