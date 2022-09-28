News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Year's wait for trial for man accused of GBH

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM September 28, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Jordan Collins faces a year's wait for his trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 24-year-old Stowmarket man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm faces a wait of more than a year for his trial to take place.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (September 27) was Jordan Collins, of Fieldfare Close, Stowmarket.

He pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on October 31 2020.

His trial, which is expected to last four to five days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing October 24 next year.

A pre-trial review will take place on October 10 next year.

Judge Nicola Talbot-Hadley allowed Collins’ bail to continue.

