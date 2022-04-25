News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

18-year-old warns he faces jail for drug possession

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:25 PM April 25, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Joss Bennett admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply - Credit: Archant

﻿An Essex teenager who has admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply has been warned he is likely to receive a custodial sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (April 25)for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 18-year-old Joss Bennett of Burrs Road, Clacton.

He admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on December 29 2020 and possessing cannabis on December 30 2020.

Steven Dyble for Bennett said his client had no previous convictions and was only 17 at the time of the offences.

Recorder Douglas Edwards QC agreed to adjourn sentence until the week commencing June 6 for a pre-sentence report and warned Bennett that he was likely to receive an immediate custodial sentence.

He allowed Bennett’s bail to continue.

Ipswich Crown Court
Clacton-on-Sea News
Ipswich News

