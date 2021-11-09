Man ran into traffic after using cannabis from 'bad batch'

A 20-year-old Suffolk man was seen walking in front of cars on a busy road after using cannabis from a 'bad batch', a court has heard.

Worried motorists on the A143 at Wattisfield called the police after seeing Joshua Biddlecombe acting in a “bizarre and dangerous” way, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In addition to walking in front of cars, he was also seen to make contact with the back of a car by throwing himself at it as it went past, said Joe Bird, prosecuting.

The police were called and officers were forced to restrain him after he started hitting his head against the side of the police car.

As he was being placed in handcuffs, he spat in the face of a police officer and later spat in the face of the same officer after he was taken to hospital.

Mr Bird said Biddlecombe appeared to have consumed cannabis from a bad batch and had no recollection of the incident.

Biddlecombe, of Ryders Way, Rickinghall, Diss, admitted two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm, which took place in November 2, 2019.

He was given a 12 month community order and ordered to to do 75 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £1,200 and £200 compensation to the police officer.