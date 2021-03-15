News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
County lines drug dealer 'paid no regard' to harm he was causing

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:30 AM March 15, 2021   
Joshua Campos has been jailed after his arrest last year

Joshua Campos has been jailed after his arrest last year - Credit: Suffolk police

A county lines drug dealer who "paid no regard to the harm and impact he was causing" to the community has been jailed.

Joshua Campos was arrested last September and charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin, in Bury St Edmunds.

The 20-year-old was also charged in connection with drug offences in north Somerset.

Campos, of Thornton Heath in London, was convicted at Swindon Crown Court last Tuesday.

He was sentenced to four years in prison.

DC Dave Murphy, of Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption Team, said: "Protecting our neighbourhoods from drug related activity is vital and the force will continue to combat the scourge of drugs in our communities.

"Those who choose to involve themselves in illegal activity involving drugs and related crime can expect very firm action to be taken against them.

"The message is simple, if you deal in drugs the next knock on the door could be from the police."

PC Charlie Gates, investigating officer at Avon and Somerset Police, added: "Campos paid no regard to the harm and impact he was causing in our communities and his sole motivation was to profit from his illegal activities.

"We hope this sends out a strong message out to people that county line drug-dealing will not be tolerated."

