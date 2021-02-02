Man pulls out knife in 'disagreement over social distancing'
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An elderly couple were said to have been left "petrified" when a man pulled out a knife in a "disagreement over social distancing" in a Sudbury alleyway.
The pair were in an alleyway near to the playing fields by Jubilee Road at about 10am on Sunday, January 31, when it is said they asked the man if they could have some space.
The man then reportedly approached the victim in a threatening manner, using abusive words and producing a pocket knife.
The couple were reportedly left "very shaken" by the incident.
The suspect is described as a white man aged in his 60s, of medium/stocky build with no beard or glasses and approximately 5ft 10in tall.
He was wearing a black and white baseball cap, a black duffel coat and navy jeans. He was walking a sand-coloured dog off the lead and that resembled a light brown Ridgeback.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Sudbury police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/5030/21.
