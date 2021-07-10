Judge criticises court translation service

Published: 12:52 PM July 10, 2021

A judge has criticised a court translation service - after a case had to be adjourned because a Romanian interpreter failed to attend.

Judge David Pugh complained that he had been forced to adjourn a number of cases because translators had not turned up to hearings at Ipswich Crown Court.

Prosecutor David Wilson said it was not the first time it had happened in this particular case.

Judge Pugh adjourned the case of Dudel Pitigoi to July 16 and said: “I will stress the importance of ensuring an interpreter will turn up."

Pitigoi, 52, of Surrey Road, Ipswich, is accused of violent disorder and possessing a golf club as an offensive weapon during an incident in Norwich Road, Ipswich on November 23 2019.

Last month Cantemir Stefan, 30, of Harvey Street, Ipswich was jailed for 26 months after admitting an offence of violent disorder arising out of the disturbance.