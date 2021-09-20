News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jury starts considering verdicts over schoolgirl sex abuse allegations

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM September 20, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

The jury sitting at Ipswich Crown Court has retired to consider its verdicts - Credit: Archant

The jury in the trial of a former Suffolk taxi driver accused of sexually abusing a schoolgirl is expected to continue its deliberations on Tuesday, September 21.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Mark Ryan, 50, of St James’ Court, Haverhill.

He has denied three offences of oral rape, two of assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the early part of 2009 when Ryan was 39.

The jury retired on Monday (September 20) and was sent home at the end of day without returning any verdicts.

Giving evidence Ryan, who has no previous convictions, denied having any sexual contact with the girl.

He accepted being a Facebook friend with her and talking to her about problems she was having at school but denied taking advantage of her and then securing her silence by threatening her.

He said the girl had turned up unannounced at his home and after the second time he thought she might have a crush on him and nipped things in the bud.

Ryan allegedly contacted the teenager after meeting her through his work as a taxi driver and arranged for her to go to his former home in Feltwell Place in Haverhill, where he allegedly sexually abused her.

Ipswich Crown Court
Haverhill News
West Suffolk News

