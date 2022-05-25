News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jury retires in Bury 'vigilante' murder trial

Michael Steward

Published: 6:04 PM May 25, 2022
Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds where Neil Charles was fatally wounded

Neil Charles (inset) died after suffering a knife wound in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant/Supplied

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a father and son accused of murdering a thief in a vigilante killing in Bury St Edmunds. 

David King, 55, and Edward King, 19, allegedly hunted down Neil Charles and stabbed him in the chest around 70 metres from their Bury St Edmunds home on June 20, 2021, after he tried the door handles of cars parked at their home.

Mr Charles, described by the prosecution as having "a long career" as a thief and burglar, suffered a single stab wound to the chest in Winsford Road, on the town's Moreton Hall estate, and died from his injuries two days later.

Police at the the scene of a stabbing in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds

Police at the scene in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Denise Bradley

The father and son have been accused by prosecutors of acting as "a vigilante team" and delivering their "own form of justice" on Mr Charles.

David and Edward King, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, have denied murdering Mr Charles and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Jury deliberations began today and will continue from 10.30am tomorrow. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds

