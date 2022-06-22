Jurors begin deliberations in case of Bury man accused of raping schoolgirl

A jury has retired in the case of Mark Cox from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The jury has retired in the case of a Bury St Edmunds man accused of raping a schoolgirl in the 1990s.

Mark Cox, of Ridley Road, has denied indecently assaulting and raping the alleged victim when he was a teenager.

The alleged victim told police that she had been in “excruciating” pain and claimed that when she told Cox that he was hurting her, he had put his hand over her mouth, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, claimed that after the alleged rape Cox, who had been in his late teens, told the girl not to tell anyone about it and said that what happened was “their secret”.

After his arrest in January, 2019, Cox claimed the allegations were “fabricated.”

Cox, now 45, chose not to give evidence during the trial.

Jurors began their deliberations on Wednesday morning following Judge Martyn Levett's summing up.