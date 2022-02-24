Jury begins deliberations in Colchester sex assault trial

The jury has begun its deliberations in the Gatis Heinrihsons trial - Credit: ARCHANT

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Colchester have begun their deliberations.

Gatis Heinrihsons, 37, is alleged to have “barged” into the woman’s flat and pushed her on to a sofa before lifting up her dress and touching her sexually, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

Heinrihsons was captured leaving the woman's flat on a doorbell camera - which also recorded her "screaming blue murder" during the alleged attack, the court heard.

Heinrihsons, of Woodside Close, Colchester, has denied assaulting the woman by penetration on August 28 last year.

When giving evidence, he told the jury that he believed the woman consented.

Prosecutor Claire Matthews has alleged that Heinrihsons followed the woman up some stairs to her flat and sexually assaulted her after “barging” his way inside.

The jury began deliberations at 3pm on Thursday and will return on Friday to continue.