Suffolk woman has ban on owning a dog reduced by court

A Suffolk dog owner whose two German shepherd dogs attacked a 10-year-old girl has had an indefinite ban on owning a dog reduced to five years.

Fifty-three-year-old Karen Duff was convicted at Suffolk Magistrates court in March of two charges of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog which caused injury in Capel St Mary.

On that occasion, the court heard the two dogs - named Ruby and Rhodie - were out of control when they injured the young girl on Windmill Hill, on August 3, 2020.

Duff, of Windmill Hill, was sentenced to a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also given an indefinite ban on owning or keeping a dog and the magistrates also ordered an immediate destruction order for Ruby.

The court heard that Duff's other dog, Rhodie, had previously died.

Duff was also ordered to pay £500 costs, £500 compensation to the victim, and a £128 victim surcharge.

On Friday (July 8) Duff appealed against the destruction order and the indefinite ban on owning a dog at Ipswich Crown Court.

After hearing evidence in the case, Recorder Jeremy Benson, who was sitting with two magistrates, agreed to lift the indefinite ban on Duff owning or keeping a dog and made the order for five years.

He suggested that if Duff got another dog at the end of the five years she should consider undertaking some sort of training.

The panel also agreed to quash the destruction order in respect of Ruby and to replace it with a contingent destruction order.

Recorder Benson said that it was clear from evidence from a dog expert and a police dog handler that in the right circumstances Ruby was unlikely to cause further injury.

He said a number of people who knew Duff were prepared to look after Ruby, who was currently in kennels.

He said conditions to be attached to a contingent destruction would be decided after the people interested in looking after Ruby and their premises had been assessed to see if they were suitable.