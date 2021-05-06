London man, 29, charged with drug offences in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 4:07 PM May 6, 2021

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drug offences linked to Bury St Edmunds.

Kasende Kasongo, 29, from Grosvenor Road in London, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Service on Tuesday, May 4 in the capital as part of Operation Orochi - designed to tackle "county lines" drug-dealing.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged with being concerned in the supplying cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin, both between September 12 2020 and May 5 2021 in Bury St Edmunds and Basildon.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis.

Kasongo was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Thursday. He was remanded in custody.



