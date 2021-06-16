Liquid thrown on man interrupting catalytic converter thefts

Published: 6:49 PM June 16, 2021

The man was taken to hospital after the liquid attack in Kedington - Credit: Simon Parker

A man was taken to hospital after catalytic converter thieves threw an unknown liquid in his face.

The man in his 50s had attempted to stop four men seen removing a catalytic converter from a Honda CRV in School Road, Kedington, on Tuesday night, just before midnight.

The four men got into their vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured Audi A3, before the front passenger opened his window and threw the liquid in his face.

They then reversed towards him before fleeing the scene.

He was taken to hospital after it caused reddening to his eye and blurred vision, although his injuries were not deemed serious and he was later discharged.

Two further catalytic converter thefts were also reported in Beccles on Tuesday – with one stolen from a Suzuki Jimny at the Tesco carpark in George Westwood Way between 9.45am and 11.45am.

Another happened between 10.45am and 1pm, when a Toyota Avensis was targeted at the Beccles Tennis Club in Common Lane.

Those with information regarding any of the incidents should contact police on 101, quoting reference 31923/21 for Kedington, or 31967/21 and 31958/21 for Beccles.