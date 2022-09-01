News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
500 litres of heating oil stolen

Published: 12:03 PM September 1, 2022
Around 500 litres of heating oil has been stolen after a heating tank was broken into.

The theft took place from a property in Station Road, Kennett, between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, sometime between 8am on Wednesday, August 24 and 1pm on Wednesday, August 31. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crime. 

Anyone who saw any unusual activity during these times or who has any information about this theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/56230/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

