Kesgrave shooting: Trial date agreed as boy faces attempted murder charge
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The trial of a teenager accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave is due to get underway on May 18.
The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, appeared at Ipswich Crown Crown Court on Friday, May 7, for a pre-trial hearing to discuss arrangements for the trial.
Judge Martyn Levett and barristers in the case agreed that a jury should be empanelled on May 18 and 19 with no witnesses being called until May 25.
Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year.
The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke Hospital for treatment.
He remained in a critical condition for one month before police announced his condition was considered stable.
The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and another charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.
The teenager, who was 15 at the time of the alleged incident, is remanded in youth detention accommodation.