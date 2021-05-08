Kesgrave shooting: Trial date agreed as boy faces attempted murder charge

Published: 6:30 AM May 8, 2021

The trial of a teenager accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave is due to get underway on May 18.

The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, appeared at Ipswich Crown Crown Court on Friday, May 7, for a pre-trial hearing to discuss arrangements for the trial.

Judge Martyn Levett and barristers in the case agreed that a jury should be empanelled on May 18 and 19 with no witnesses being called until May 25.

Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year.

The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke Hospital for treatment.

He remained in a critical condition for one month before police announced his condition was considered stable.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and another charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.

The teenager, who was 15 at the time of the alleged incident, is remanded in youth detention accommodation.