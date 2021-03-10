Cough medicine taken in late-night raid at Tesco store
Published: 2:41 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM March 10, 2021
Bottles of cough medicine were stolen following a late-night break-in at the Tesco supermarket in Kesgrave.
The incident happened at the Ropes Drive store shortly before 1am on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.
The suspect used a crowbar to gain entry to the building via a fire exit and it is believed that six bottles of cough medicine were taken in the raid.
The suspect left the scene on a bicycle.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/11721/21.