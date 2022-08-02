News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Barristers' strike sees sentence delayed for three weeks

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM August 2, 2022
Kieran Turner's sentencing was adjourned at Ipswich Crown Court due to the barristers' strike.

Kieran Turner's sentencing was adjourned at Ipswich Crown Court due to the barristers' strike. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A sentencing hearing for a 30-year-old man accused of theft has been adjourned for three weeks due to his barrister taking part in strike action.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, August 2 was Kieran Turner of no fixed address.

He was due to be sentenced for an offence of theft but Recorder Sarah Przybylska told him his barrister had notified the court she wouldn’t be attending because she was supporting strike action by the Criminal Bar Association.

Recorder Przybylska said she could go ahead and sentence Turner without him being legally represented or she could adjoin the case until his barrister was available to represent him.

Turner, who is in custody, asked for the case to be adjourned and he will now be sentenced on August 23.

The strike action, which follows a row over legal aid funding, began with walkouts last month and is continuing this month with walkouts taking place on alternate weeks.

Ipswich Crown Court
