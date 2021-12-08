Diners showered with glass after man smashes pub window

A Suffolk man kicked a policeman in the head while he was being treated in hospital for cuts to his hand which were caused when he smashed a pub window, a court has heard.

Kieron Adams had been asked to leave the Three Tuns pub in Bungay because of his bad behaviour and he had threatened the manager before going outside.

He had then put his hand through four panes of glass, showering customers and their food inside the pub with glass, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Adams, who had suffered deep cuts to his arm, was restrained outside the pub until the police arrived and when officers got to the scene he was aggressive and abusive to them, said James Onalaja, prosecuting.

Adams was arrested for criminal damage and was restrained with straps on his legs while continuing to swear at the officers and telling them: “If you touch my arm I’ll knock you out.”

When paramedics arrived to treat his injuries he had spat at one of them resulting in spittle landing on the man’s arm and chest.

“This was in July last year during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mr Onalaja.

A hood was put on Adams to stop him spitting and he was handcuffed before being placed in an ambulance and taken to hospital.

On arrival at the hospital he continued shouting and swearing in a public area and tried to remove the spit hood.

As a police officer tried to replace it Adams had spat at him and fearing he was going to be spat at again the officer punched him in the face resulting in a fracture to the officer’s hand.

Officers removed the handcuffs on Adams so that he could be treated by hospital staff but Adams had then kicked one of the officers in the head causing him to suffer concussion.

Adams, 21, of Hares Lane, Halesworth, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker on July 11 last year.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until January 28 and asked for a pre sentence to be prepared on Adams.

Joe Bird, for Adams, said his client had mental health problems at the time of the offences but had now put his past behaviour behind him.



