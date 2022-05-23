News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man likely to be jailed and deported after Suffolk cannabis farm find

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:32 AM May 23, 2022
Luke Crighton, from Stowmarket, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. 

Klisman Toci appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via prison video link - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 24-year-old man who was involved in a 500-plant cannabis farm in Lowestoft has been warned he is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a prison video link on Monday (May 23) was Klisman Toci, of no fixed address.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis on April 22 this year.

He also admitted damaging a Suzuki car on the same date.

Toci and 20-year-old Azgan Gashi, of no fixed address, were arrested following the discovery of the cannabis factory at a property in Horn Hill, Lowestoft last month.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until June 9 and warned Toci that he was likely to receive an immediate prison sentence followed by deportation.

She remanded him in custody until the sentencing hearing when his co-defendant will also be sentenced.

