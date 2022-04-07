Knife-wielding masked intruders attack people in their own home

Lansbury Road in Halesworth where knife-wielding masked intruders assaulted people in their own home - Credit: Google Maos

Knife-wielding masked intruders have attacked people in their own home in Halesworth.

The incident happened between 11pm and 11.15pm on Monday, April 4 at an address in Lansbury Road, Suffolk police said.

Three men, who were wearing balaclavas and brandishing knives, entered the property and threatened the occupants.

One of the occupants suffered cuts to his left hand, arm and leg.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, returning home a few hours later.

A woman at the address was also assaulted after being held in a headlock.

Detectives are working to establish the potential motive for this attack, but currently believe it to be an isolated incident and do not perceive there is any threat to the wider community.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious persons in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday night.

Any motorists driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are also asked to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference number 20038/22.

