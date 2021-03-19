Published: 8:51 PM March 19, 2021

A man has raided a convenience store in Haverhill, threatening the shopkeeper at knifepoint.

The robber struck at A B's Mini Market in Queensway brandishing a knife and demanded the till was emptied on Thursday morning, between 6.05am and 6.10am. He escaped with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

He has been described as white, wearing a dark-hooded jacket with a white hooded top underneath, with both hoods up and he was also wearing a black face mask.

Detectives are also keen to speak to a potential witness who was standing outside the shop just before the incident at around 6am and was spoken to by the suspect. This person was wearing a long puffer jacket.

Suffolk police are appealing to anyone who has any information, including anyone who was driving in Queensway between 5.45am and 6.15am yesterday and may have captured any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to come forward and contact West Criminal Investigation Department, quoting the reference number 13226/21.