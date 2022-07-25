News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:34 PM July 25, 2022
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Police are treating the blaze which broke out on a common in east Suffolk as a suspected arson.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the incident in School Road, Knodishall, shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Fire crews from across Suffolk were called to the blaze

A total of 33 appliances were dispatched to the scene from across Suffolk, with crews still on site on Monday morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said several homes in the area were temporarily evacuated following concerns of the fire spreading toward houses.

Nearby pub The Parrot, in Aldringham, posted on Facebook to welcome people inside if they had been forced to evacuate from their homes.

A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed officers are treating the fire as a suspected arson and are appealing for witnesses.

Smoke was seen billowing from the fire

Earlier on Sunday, 18 fire engines were dispatched to a blaze that broke out in a field in Burgate, near Suffolk's border with Norfolk.

The fire was one of many to break out in Suffolk over the weekend

Anyone with information related to the Knodishall fire is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47244/22.

