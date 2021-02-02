Judge jails man for 'terrifying and prolonged' spell of dangerous driving

Published: 6:45 AM February 2, 2021

Krystian Dwojak was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A judge has slammed a man for "one of the worst pieces of dangerous driving" he has seen in "a very long time".

Judge Rupert Overbury jailed Krystian Dwojak for 16 months for a "terrifying and prolonged" spell of dangerous driving through the streets of Huddersfield.

Dwojak, 30, of Shrubb Farm Cottages, Larling, near Thetford, appeared for sentence on Monday at Ipswich Crown Court for one charge of dangerous driving and one count of driving without insurance.

The court saw CCTV footage of the police pursuit in the West Yorkshire town around 3am on October 12, 2019, which lasted several minutes.

During the chase, Dwojak drove at speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone, and up to 95mph in a 40mph zone.

Dwojak drove through a number of red lights and overtook other vehicles at speed.

The pursuit only came to an end when Dwojak's Ford Mondeo crashed into a Mini.

The Mini driver was taken to hospital having suffered broken ribs, a burst eardrum, whiplash and concussion, the court heard.

Dwojak had a string of previous driving convictions, including driving while disqualified, failure to stop, failure to report an accident and no insurance.

Archie Mackay, mitigating, said Dwojak pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity before magistrates on January 4.

Dwojak was living at a commune following a period of homelessness, Mr Mackay added.

An interim driving disqualification was imposed following his guilty plea on January 4, the court heard.

Sentencing Dwojak, Judge Rupert Overbury said: "It was a terrifying and prolonged piece of dangerous driving when you quite clearly put a number of other road users, at 3am in the morning, at extreme and serious risk."

The judge added: "That is one of the worst pieces of dangerous driving I have seen for a very long time."

Judge Overbury sentenced Dwojak to 16 months' imprisonment, and he will have to serve half in custody before being released on licence.

He was also banned from driving for three years and seven months and must take an extended retest before he is able to drive again.