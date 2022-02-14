Man denies stalking woman and setting fire to her car

The trial of a 32-year-old Colchester man accused of setting fire to a woman’s car and stalking her will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday February 14 for a plea hearing via a prison video link was Kyial Booth, of Finchingfield Way, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of arson which was allegedly committed on New Year’s Eve last year and relates to a black Vauxhall Astra.

Booth also denied stalking the woman between December 18 last year and January 1 this year by making numerous calls and leaving numerous text messages on her mobile phone, going to her home unannounced, attempting to set fire to her car and smashing her car windows.

He also denied damaging power cables and car tyres belonging to the woman.

His trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing June 20.

Judge David Pugh remanded Booth in custody.