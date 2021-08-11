Man punched woman repeatedly in the face

Published: 5:30 AM August 11, 2021

A Suffolk man grabbed his former partner by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the face while holding a hammer in his other hand, a court has heard.

Kyle Beard had gone to the home of one of his former partner’s friends and banged on the door, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He had then come bursting through the door and grabbed his former partner by the hair and punched her around five times in the face with a clenched fist while holding a hammer in his other hand, said Nicola May, prosecuting.

She said although the victim had initially made a statement to the police about the assault she had later withdrawn it.

Beard, 33, of Main Road, Sutton, admitted common assault on January 15 and causing £300 damage to a door belonging to Ipswich Borough Council.

He was jailed for 23 weeks but he is likely to be released from prison immediately because of the amount of time he has spent on remand.

David Wilson for Beard described the incident as “ deeply unpleasant” and said his client regretted his behaviour.