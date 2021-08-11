News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man punched woman repeatedly in the face

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:30 AM August 11, 2021   
Ipswich crown court building with union flag

Beard appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk man grabbed his former partner by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the face while holding a hammer in his other hand, a court has heard.

Kyle Beard had gone to the home of one of his former partner’s friends and banged on the door, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He had then come bursting through the door and grabbed his former partner by the hair and punched her around five times in the face with a clenched fist while holding a hammer in his other hand, said Nicola May, prosecuting.

She said although the victim had initially made a statement to the police about the assault she had later withdrawn it.

Beard, 33, of Main Road, Sutton, admitted common assault on January 15 and causing £300 damage to a door belonging to Ipswich Borough Council.

He was jailed for 23 weeks but he is  likely to be released from prison immediately because of the amount of time he has spent on remand.

David Wilson for Beard described the incident as “ deeply unpleasant” and said his client regretted his behaviour.

