Man punched woman repeatedly in the face
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Archant
A Suffolk man grabbed his former partner by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the face while holding a hammer in his other hand, a court has heard.
Kyle Beard had gone to the home of one of his former partner’s friends and banged on the door, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
He had then come bursting through the door and grabbed his former partner by the hair and punched her around five times in the face with a clenched fist while holding a hammer in his other hand, said Nicola May, prosecuting.
She said although the victim had initially made a statement to the police about the assault she had later withdrawn it.
Beard, 33, of Main Road, Sutton, admitted common assault on January 15 and causing £300 damage to a door belonging to Ipswich Borough Council.
He was jailed for 23 weeks but he is likely to be released from prison immediately because of the amount of time he has spent on remand.
David Wilson for Beard described the incident as “ deeply unpleasant” and said his client regretted his behaviour.
Most Read
- 1 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
- 2 Barry and Aluko set for Town debuts in Cup, but who else will play?
- 3 Morrell signs for Portsmouth, Town could look to Shinnie
- 4 'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5
- 5 'I feel sorry for Michael'... Pompey boss on Jacobs' collapsed move to Town
- 6 Flynn Downes joins Swansea City
- 7 WATCH! Biggest regret? 'Going to Ipswich'... Roy Keane, 50 today!
- 8 James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk
- 9 Former Blues coach is surprise front runner for MK Dons post
- 10 Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup