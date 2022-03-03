News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
500 litres of heating oil stolen from west Suffolk home

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:47 PM March 3, 2022
Around 500 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a property in Lakenheath 

About 500 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a home in Lakenheath during an overnight theft. 

The incident happened at a property in Mutford Green in the west Suffolk village between 3am and 6am on Tuesday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the theft. 

Anyone with any information, or who saw any suspicious activity is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12573/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

