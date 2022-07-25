News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wanted Lakenheath man has links to Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:15 PM July 25, 2022
Brian McAdie

Brian McAdie - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man with links to Suffolk is wanted by police.

Brian McAdie, 38, is wanted for breaching the terms of his post-sentence supervision conditions.

He comes from Lakenheath and has links to Suffolk but could have gone further.

He also has links to Norfolk and was last seen in Norwich.

McAdie, who has a Scottish accent, is described as a white man, 6ft 1in, of slim build, with blue eyes and short dark hair.

Police are asking for anyone who believes they have seen him or have information about his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

