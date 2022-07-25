Wanted Lakenheath man has links to Suffolk

A man with links to Suffolk is wanted by police.

Brian McAdie, 38, is wanted for breaching the terms of his post-sentence supervision conditions.

He comes from Lakenheath and has links to Suffolk but could have gone further.

He also has links to Norfolk and was last seen in Norwich.

McAdie, who has a Scottish accent, is described as a white man, 6ft 1in, of slim build, with blue eyes and short dark hair.

Police are asking for anyone who believes they have seen him or have information about his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101.