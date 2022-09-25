Man arrested after two police officers suffer life-threatening injuries in crash

Breaking

Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested after two police officers suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash near Lakenheath.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance were called to the crash on the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath at about 1.20am today (September 25).

Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the B1112 involving a grey BMW and a white Peugeot 308.

Paramedics, fire crews, police, a volunteer from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and the air ambulance were all called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "The driver and passenger of the Peugeot, two male police officers, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance having sustained life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the BMW - a man aged in his 20s - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and has since been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The road remains closed in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk to allow for a collision investigation to be carried out and for the recovery of the vehicles to take place.

Any witnesses to the collision, or who may have seen a vehicle matching the descriptions above being driven in the area prior to it, are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 26 of September 25.











