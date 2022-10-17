News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial day set for woman accused of running brothels

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:56 PM October 17, 2022
Lan Zhu will stand trial next year and denies keeping two brothels in Suffolk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The trial of woman accused of running brothels in two Suffolk towns will take place in May next year. 

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (October 17) for a case management hearing was Lan Zhu, of Kelsey Crescent, Cambridge.

The 48-year-old has denied keeping two brothels between January  2018, and April 2019 at Superherb Acupuncture, in Newmarket High Street, and Golden Herb massage, in High Street, Haverhill.

Zhu, who was assisted by a Mandarin interpreter during the hearing, has also denied a human trafficking charge of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to them being exploited.

She has also denied possessing criminal property, namely £147,900 cash and concealing property

Zhu’s trial which is expected to last seven days will get underway on May 8 next year.

