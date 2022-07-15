'Substantial amount' of cannabis found in police raid

A number of cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police - Tendring District

A substantial amount of cannabis was found during a drugs warrant at a home in north Essex.

Officers from Essex Police conducted the warrant on Thursday morning at a property in Clacton.

In a post on Facebook, Essex Police said: "Early this morning, the community policing team conducted a drugs warrant in Clacton where a substantial amount of cannabis was found.

"If you have any information about the drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

"You can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Alternatively, you can call 101.

"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."