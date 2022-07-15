News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Substantial amount' of cannabis found in police raid

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:29 AM July 15, 2022
A number of cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Clacton

A number of cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police - Tendring District

A substantial amount of cannabis was found during a drugs warrant at a home in north Essex. 

Officers from Essex Police conducted the warrant on Thursday morning at a property in Clacton. 

In a post on Facebook, Essex Police said: "Early this morning, the community policing team conducted a drugs warrant in Clacton where a substantial amount of cannabis was found. 

"If you have any information about the drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

"You can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Alternatively, you can call 101. 

"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

A new theme park will open near Colchester this week.

New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Walberswick and Southwold have been named among the best coastal towns in England

'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downed in action for West Ham.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's West Ham clash played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The victims of a three vehicle crash in Ipswich have been named

Suffolk Constabulary

Couple who died in three vehicle crash in Ipswich named

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon