Large terracotta urns stolen from garden in village

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:31 PM March 3, 2022
These large terracotta urns were taken from outside a house in Monks Eleigh

These large terracotta urns were taken from outside a house in Monks Eleigh - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Two large terracotta urns have been stolen from an address outside Monks Eleigh. 

They were taken at some point between 10pm on Monday and 8am the following morning, Suffolk police said.

The urns contained plants, which put them at over seven feet in height, and are reportedly very heavy. 

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, a suspicious vehicle or who has been offered these items for sale.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12483/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Babergh News

