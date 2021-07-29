News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man has jaw broken following punch at Latitude Festival

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:46 AM July 29, 2021
A man required hospital treatment after he was punched in the face at Latitude Festival. 

The incident happened at Henham Park on Monday, July 26 at around 12.35am in the Sunrise Arena Bar. 
 
An unknown suspect approached the victim, who was aged 22,  and punched him in the face in an unprovoked assault.

The victim’s jaw was broken in the process and required hospital treatment.
 
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime number 37/40762/21.
 

