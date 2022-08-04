Recent Post Office robberies not currently being linked by police
- Credit: Google Maps
Robberies at post offices in two Suffolk towns are not currently being linked by police.
On Friday, July 29, a man who was armed with a crowbar stole around £600 from a Post Office in Lavenham.
The armed robbery happened at about 11.25am inside the visitor information centre in Lady Street.
The man, who was dressed in dark clothing, gloves and a black balaclava, entered the Post Office and demanded money.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man stole about £600 and left in a grey or silver Seat car.
On Thursday, August 3, staff in a Post Office in Clare were threatened by a pair of robbers.
Two men wearing balaclavas reportedly entered the Post Office in Well Lane and threatened staff with an unknown object before demanding money.
A quantity of cash was stolen from the till and the suspects left in a grey or black vehicle.
A staff member sustained minor injuries during the incident.
Today, August 4, a spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked at this time".
Anyone who has any information about the incidents is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/49603/22 for Clare and 37/48339/22 for Lavenham.