Tools worth £3K stolen after van broken into in Suffolk village

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a number of tools were stolen from a van in Lavenham - Credit: Archant

A van door was forced off its rollers after a number of tools worth £3,000 were stolen in Lavenham.

The theft took place between 2.30pm on Saturday, February 19 and 10.30am on Sunday, February 20.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the van had been left in a shared parking area off the main road through the village.

They added: "The side sliding door was forced off its rollers and tools valued between £2,500 and £3,000 were stolen.

"They are Festool tools in boxes, along with Festool boxes containing hand tools and screws."

Anyone with any information or who saw the theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/1-740/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.