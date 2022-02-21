News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Tools worth £3K stolen after van broken into in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:12 AM February 21, 2022
The former Suffolk police officer involved has been placed on the Police Barred List.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a number of tools were stolen from a van in Lavenham - Credit: Archant

A van door was forced off its rollers after a number of tools worth £3,000 were stolen in Lavenham. 

The theft took place between 2.30pm on Saturday, February 19 and 10.30am on Sunday, February 20. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the van had been left in a  shared parking area off the main road through the village. 

They added: "The side sliding door was forced off its rollers and tools valued between £2,500 and £3,000 were stolen.  

"They are Festool tools in boxes, along with Festool boxes containing hand tools and screws."

Anyone with any information or who saw the theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/1-740/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Lavenham News

Don't Miss

A "major incident" has been declared by the Suffolk Resilience Forum due to Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

'Major incident' declared in Suffolk as Storm Eunice batters county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Storm smashing against Felixstowe Docks

Storm Eunice | Gallery

GALLERY: Pictures show impact of Storm Eunice on Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The tree blocked the A131 through Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fallen tree blocks A131 near Sudbury town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson fires Town into an early lead.

Ipswich Town vs Burton Albion

Matchday Recap: Town see off Burton at Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon