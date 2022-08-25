News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after fight breaks out on bus in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:43 PM August 25, 2022
Two men have been arrested after a fight broke out on a bus in Lavenham - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested after a fight broke out on a bus in Lavenham. 

Officers were called at just after 4.45pm on Tuesday to reports that two men were fighting on a bus travelling along the A1141 between Bury St Edmunds and Lavenham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the bus stopped in High Street, Lavenham, just over five minutes later, with officers arriving at the scene.

Two men – aged 47 years old and 30 years old – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

The two have since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

