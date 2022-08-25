Two arrested after fight breaks out on bus in Suffolk

Two men have been arrested after a fight broke out on a bus in Lavenham - Credit: Archant

Officers were called at just after 4.45pm on Tuesday to reports that two men were fighting on a bus travelling along the A1141 between Bury St Edmunds and Lavenham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the bus stopped in High Street, Lavenham, just over five minutes later, with officers arriving at the scene.

Two men – aged 47 years old and 30 years old – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

The two have since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.