Woman breaks down in tears as she denies making up sex assaults

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:44 PM November 30, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The case is being heard at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A woman who has accused a former Suffolk man of sexually assaulting her when she was a schoolgirl has denied lying.

Giving evidence the alleged victim broke down in tears as she she faced 66-year-old Lawrence Green across a courtroom at Ipswich Crown Court and denied making up the allegations to hurt his wife after falling out with her.

Green, formerly of Brandon, has denied six offences of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 dating back to when she was as young as five and he was in his fifties.

It has been alleged that he sexually assaulted the girl while playing a naked wrestling game, which he called the “jelly bean or jelly baby game”, with her on a bed when she was  primary school age.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said that once the girl and Green were naked they had “tumbled over each other” on a bed.

“She didn’t think there was anything wrong with it and thought it was fun,” said Miss Ascherson.

On another occasion Green and the girl had been naked in a hot tub with Green and two other adults and while she was floating on her back her foot had allegedly accidentally touched his penis.

Miss Ascherson alleged that Green had then taken hold of her foot and tried to pull it back in contact with his penis.

Green had also spent the night in a tent with the girl so that they could watch deer and allegedly told her they should sleep naked in a sleeping bag together to keep warm.

He had also allegedly asked her to massage his back and while she was doing it he had rolled over so she was sitting on his genital area over a sheet.

Green had then allegedly offered to give the girl a massage during which he had touched her breasts, bottom and the area around her vagina, said Miss Ascherson.

The court heard that the alleged victim hadn’t told anyone about what Green had allegedly done to her until 2017.

 Following his arrest Green, now of Spinners Lane, Swaffham, denied sexually assaulting the alleged victim and  described her as “malicious”.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Jonathan Goodman the alleged victim denied that the allegations she had made against Green had “nothing to do with the truth” and were designed to “hurt or wound” his wife after they fell out.

The trial continues.

Ipswich Crown Court
Brandon News
West Suffolk News

