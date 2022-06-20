News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man to face retrial after jury discharged for legal reasons

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:30 PM June 20, 2022
Lee Parker, of Sutton Road, Southend-on-Sea, denied child sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court.

Lee Parker, who denies the charges, will face a retrial. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

﻿A former Colchester man accused of sexually abusing a schoolboy faces a retrial after the jury in his trial at Ipswich Crown Court was discharged for legal reasons.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was 49-year-old Lee Parker, formerly of Colchester, now of Sutton Road, Southend-on-Sea.

He had denied five offences of sexually assaulting a child, three offences of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity  and two offences of causing a child to watch a sex act.

Parker’s trial started two weeks ago but on Monday ( June 20) Judge Emma Peters discharged the jury for legal reasons and said a retrial will take place at a later date.

In addition to sexually assaulting a schoolboy Parker had allegedly shown adult porn films to two schoolgirls and got one of them touch his genitals. 

The court heard that during a police interview Parker denied the allegations and claimed they were a “put up job” .

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

