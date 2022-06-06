Essex man denies 10 charges of sex offences against children

A former Colchester man accused of sexually abusing a schoolboy threatened to kill him and his family if he told anyone what he’d done, it has been alleged.

Lee Parker, formerly of Hardwood Close, Colchester, allegedly sexually assaulted the boy after tying his hands above his head and calling him a “slut”, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Parker had also allegedly forced the boy to touch him and had he had also allegedly shown adult porn films to two schoolgirls and got one of them to touch him, said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

Parker, 49, who now lives in Sutton Road, Southend-on-Sea, has denied five offences of sexually assaulting a child, three offences of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and two offences of causing a child to watch a sex act.

The court heard that the alleged offences came to light after messages sent by the schoolboy to a friend on a tablet in which he mentioned the alleged abuse were found by a relative.

Mr Hughes said the boy claimed that Parker had threatened to kill him and his family if he told anyone about the abuse and he had believed him.

Mr Hughes said that during a police interview Parker denied the allegations and claimed they were a “put up job”.

The trial continues.