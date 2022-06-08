News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenager allegedly blindfolded and tied to bed in sex assault

Published: 7:30 AM June 8, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The trial of Lee Parker is taking place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A teenager who claims he was sexually assaulted by a former Colchester man was allegedly blindfolded and tied to a bed, a court has heard.

In a video recorded interview with police which was played to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 7), the boy said he had suffered nightmares as a result of the alleged abuse.

He also claimed during the interview that while he was blindfolded, Lee Parker had made him touch his penis and had threatened to kill him and his family if he told anyone about what had allegedly happened.

Parker, 49,  formerly of Hardwood Close, Colchester, but now of Sutton Road, Southend-on-Sea, has denied five offences of sexually assaulting a child, three offences of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and two offences of causing a child to watch a sex act.

It is alleged that as well as sexually assaulting the schoolboy, Parker showed adult porn to two schoolgirls.

The court heard that during a police interview Parker denied the allegations and claimed they were a “put-up job”.

The trial continues.

