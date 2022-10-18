Man arrested after stabbing in east Suffolk town

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Leiston - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Leiston.

Suffolk police were called by the ambulance service at 8.50pm on Monday, October 17, after reports of a man being stabbed at an address in Old School Close.

The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance in critical condition.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene.

A 29-year-old man from Leiston has been arrested in connection with the attack.

He was also taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, where he remains under arrest.

There are currently police scenes in place at four addresses in Old School close, which are all connected with the force's enquiries into the attack as well as an earlier linked incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 402 of October 17.