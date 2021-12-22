News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after woman punched in face during alleged affray incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:38 PM December 22, 2021
The incident happened in Leiston 

The incident happened in Leiston - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after a woman was allegedly punched in the face in Leiston.

The incident occurred at about 10.30am on Sunday, December 19 in Sizewelll Road, near Grimsby Road. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A member of public reported seeing a male, believed to be under the influence of drink or drugs, approach a female and punch her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, before walking away.

"Officers attended and a 27-year-old man who matched the description of the suspect was arrested on suspicion of affray shortly after the incident."

Police are now appealing for the victim to come forward to assist with enquiries and anyone who witnessed, or who believes they may know the identity of the victim is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/71789/21.


Suffolk Constabulary
Leiston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kieran McKenna will speak publicly for the first time as Ipswich Town manager this afternoon

Football | Live

Live coverage of Kieran McKenna's first Ipswich Town press conference

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A second case of the Omicron strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in Suffolk.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to these Ipswich Town fans after a homophobic incident on a train from Plymouth to London in October.

Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook in west Suffolk

Updated

Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon