Man arrested after woman punched in face during alleged affray incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after a woman was allegedly punched in the face in Leiston.

The incident occurred at about 10.30am on Sunday, December 19 in Sizewelll Road, near Grimsby Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A member of public reported seeing a male, believed to be under the influence of drink or drugs, approach a female and punch her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, before walking away.

"Officers attended and a 27-year-old man who matched the description of the suspect was arrested on suspicion of affray shortly after the incident."

Police are now appealing for the victim to come forward to assist with enquiries and anyone who witnessed, or who believes they may know the identity of the victim is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/71789/21.



